‘Credible’ threat to police across Mississippi made by gang after Memphis shooting

The Gangster Disciples, a prominent street gang with branches in Memphis and cities across Mississippi, has threatened to harm Mississippi law enforcement following the death by U.S. marshals of a Memphis man on Wednesday, authorities say.

“We received credible intelligence that a threat had been issued on law enforcement pursuant to the events that occurred in the city of Memphis on Wednesday evening,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher in a press release.

A bulletin was issued by DPS to law enforcement officials advising them to use extra caution and be on high alert when they are in public, spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said in the release.

“We currently have an environment nationwide where it seems that law enforcement officers are increasingly under threats of violence. It’s incumbent upon us to get information out as soon as possible,” Fisher said.

U.S. marshals shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber in Memphis on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened them with a weapon. Officials said they were attempting to serve multiple warrants on Webber — related to charges in a Mississippi case — when he rammed his vehicle “repeatedly” into their vehicles.

The altercation kicked off a violent standoff between law enforcement and residents in the Memphis community, resulting in injuries to two dozen law enforcement officials and two journalists from thrown rocks, bottles and slabs of concrete, according to the Commercial Appeal.

The Commercial Appeal also reported that at a news conference Thursday afternoon, DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said Webber had gone to Hernando on June 3 under the guise of purchasing a car from a man he met on Facebook.

He was accused of shooting the man five times and stealing the car. The U.S. marshals were attempting to arrest him on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, the paper reported.

“The marshals were dealing with a violent suspect,” Champion said at the news conference. “I wish people would sit back and see what happened. It wasn’t something where they shot up into Memphis to find someone and this occurred. He was a violent felon that did not want to go to jail. He had no appreciation for the value of human life so the Marshals Service knew that when they went into it.”

WREG-T reported marshals were serving a warrant on Webber for an incident that occurred June 3 in Hernando, Mississippi, about 30 miles south of Memphis.

In that case, Webber was accused of shooting a man five times before stealing his car. Webber had met the victim on Facebook and was test-driving the vehicle after saying he wanted to buy it, the station reported.

He was driving the red Infiniti when marshals confronted him on Wednesday.

