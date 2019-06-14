He killed a college student for a used car but avoided the death penalty, Coast DA says

Death penalty in Mississippi: What you need to know Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing.

D’Juan Holloway of Gulfport avoided the death penalty and will instead serve life without parole in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to capital murder committed so that he could steal the dead man’s 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Surveillance video at M&S Food Store on Pass Road in west Gulfport captured Holloway shooting 19-year-old college student Raymond Emanuel Howze III the night of January 11, 2015.

“As the victim reached his vehicle the defendant, wearing a red hoodie and mask, fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the victim multiple times before the victim fell to the ground,” said a news release from the office of District Attorney Joel Smith. “The defendant then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.”

Gulfport police put out a bulletin on Holloway, who was caught in New Mexico after an exchange of gunfire, the news release says. Holloway was examined by mental-health professionals who determined that he was competent to stand trial.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Before Holloway entered his plea, presiding Judge Roger Clark heard from one of Howze’s relatives who said the death had been devastating for family members.

“The Gulfport Policed Department and their investigators were relentless in ensuring that information of the defendant’s crime was publicized so that the defendant could be captured,” Smith said in the news release. “We are hopeful that the conviction and sentence today can help the victim’s family in their healing process.”