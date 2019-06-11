Crime
Former St. Tammany sheriff booked on aggravated rape, incest counts
Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States
Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was booked Tuesday with two counts of aggravated rape and aggravated incest, among other crimes, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
The source said that Strain was arrested by Louisiana State Police as he left his house Tuesday. He arrived at the St. Tammany Parish jail later that afternoon in the custody of a handful State Police deputies. He is being held in the St. Tammany Parish jail on a $400,000 bond.
He was wearing a salmon-colored short-sleeved oxford shirt and khaki shorts and declined to answer questions from the media.
For more on the story, go the TheAdvocate.com
Comments