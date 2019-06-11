Former St. Tammany sheriff booked on aggravated rape, incest counts

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was booked Tuesday with two counts of aggravated rape and aggravated incest, among other crimes, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

The source said that Strain was arrested by Louisiana State Police as he left his house Tuesday. He arrived at the St. Tammany Parish jail later that afternoon in the custody of a handful State Police deputies. He is being held in the St. Tammany Parish jail on a $400,000 bond.

He was wearing a salmon-colored short-sleeved oxford shirt and khaki shorts and declined to answer questions from the media.

