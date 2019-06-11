2 from Miami found with credit card scanners on I-10, Harrison County sheriff says

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.

Two people from Miami have been arrested after deputies found 3 credit card scanners and 74 altered credit cards in their vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

Rafael Antonio Blanco Trujillo, 38, and Yesenia Margarita Pena Tejada Theodorou, 43, each face one felony charge of possession of counterfeit instruments.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 10 near the 30 mile marker for careless driving, Peterson said. Blanco Trujillo was driving, Peterson said, and admitted to having the altered credit cards and scanners.

Both men are held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.