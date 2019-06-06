Potential suspect barricaded in Gulfport home, police say. Here’s what we know.

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

The Gulfport Police Department is looking for a potential suspect barricaded in a Gulfport home.

Police are set up in the area of 21st Street and 22nd Avenue in Gulfport, according to a tweet from the department.

GPD is asking that you avoid the area if possible.

No other information was provided at this time.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.