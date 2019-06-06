Crime

Three adults ‘successfully removed’ from Gulfport home after police barricade

By Sun Herald

Police use tear gas bombs to bring man out of home in Gulfport standoff

After a near five-hour standoff, Gulfport Police take a man into custody after the subject barricaded himself in a home on 21st street. Two other adults were removed from the home as well. The incident is still under investigation. By
Up Next
After a near five-hour standoff, Gulfport Police take a man into custody after the subject barricaded himself in a home on 21st street. Two other adults were removed from the home as well. The incident is still under investigation. By

The Gulfport Police Department has “successfully removed” three adults from inside a home after a nearly five-hour standoff.

Police set up a barricade in the area of 21st Street and 22nd Avenue early Thursday morning. SWAT was called in to assist.

Two females were removed from the home for questioning, and a male later removed from the home was identified as the main suspect.

Tear gas was used to draw the male out of the home.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald