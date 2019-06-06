Three adults ‘successfully removed’ from Gulfport home after police barricade

Police use tear gas bombs to bring man out of home in Gulfport standoff After a near five-hour standoff, Gulfport Police take a man into custody after the subject barricaded himself in a home on 21st street. Two other adults were removed from the home as well. The incident is still under investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a near five-hour standoff, Gulfport Police take a man into custody after the subject barricaded himself in a home on 21st street. Two other adults were removed from the home as well. The incident is still under investigation.

The Gulfport Police Department has “successfully removed” three adults from inside a home after a nearly five-hour standoff.

Police set up a barricade in the area of 21st Street and 22nd Avenue early Thursday morning. SWAT was called in to assist.

Two females were removed from the home for questioning, and a male later removed from the home was identified as the main suspect.

Tear gas was used to draw the male out of the home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No one was hurt during the standoff.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.

Active scene on 21st street in Gulfport. @GulfportPolice says that this started as a subject barricaded in a home. About 30 minutes ago two adults were removed. Scene remains active, expect a statement from Chief soon. pic.twitter.com/uUC4s5Kfs9 — Alyssa Newton (@AlyssaKNewton) June 6, 2019

2 Adults have been successfully removed from the home. We are still working the scene and will update soon. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/52QDmLVTJJ — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 6, 2019

We are currently working a potential barricaded subject in the area of 21st Street and 22nd Ave. The public is encouraged to avoid the area. Media wishing to respond should report to 2210 21st Street. Please do not live stream officers positions. pic.twitter.com/AYaP0LvuZA — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 6, 2019