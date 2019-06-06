Crime
Three adults ‘successfully removed’ from Gulfport home after police barricade
Police use tear gas bombs to bring man out of home in Gulfport standoff
The Gulfport Police Department has “successfully removed” three adults from inside a home after a nearly five-hour standoff.
Police set up a barricade in the area of 21st Street and 22nd Avenue early Thursday morning. SWAT was called in to assist.
Two females were removed from the home for questioning, and a male later removed from the home was identified as the main suspect.
Tear gas was used to draw the male out of the home.
No one was hurt during the standoff.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.