Stone K-9 deputy resigns amid probe into treatment of mentally ill man, officials confirm

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a deputy’s alleged mistreatment of a man picked up on a court order related to his mental health, officials confirmed Monday.

When asked about the incident, Deputy Chief Phyllis Olds would only say, “that incident you are talking about, that’s under review.”

Olds also indicated there was video to review in the case.

The probe began on the heels of the resignation of K-9 Deputy Lt. Pablo de la Cruz.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sun Herald reached out to Sheriff Mike Farmer for insight on the investigation, but Olds took the call, saying Farmer was not in the office at the time.

De la Cruz joined the Stone County Sheriff’s Department last year. He had worked previously as a K-9 handler at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

De la Cruz could not be reached for comment.