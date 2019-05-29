2 bail bondsmen critically wounded in shooting outside Moss Point church, police say

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

Two bail bondsmen were critically injured during a shooting while they were attempting to serve warrants in Moss Point on Tuesday, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

The two men, both employed by a Mississippi bond recovery company, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police got the call about shots fired in the area of Frederick and Colleen streets around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The two men were shot while they were in the parking lot of Olivet Baptist Church, Ashley said.

The wounded men and were taken by ambulance to Singing River Health System for treatment and were later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where they underwent surgery.

Both victims remained hospitalized Wednesday and are in critical condition, Ashley said.

The suspects were in a blue older model 4-door sedan with chrome rims.

To report tips, call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.