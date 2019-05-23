Crime
She hid a lot of vodka under toilet paper and left Walmart without paying, cops say
A Louisiana woman is wanted after she allegedly stole nearly $800 worth of goods from a Gonzales Walmart.
Walmart surveillance video showed the woman leaving the store with 21 bottles of vodka hidden under five large packs of toilet paper.
The vodka and toilet tissue added up to $784.05, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
Police say she left the store without making any attempts to pay for the merchandise.
If you recognize the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers or the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.
