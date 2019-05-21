Man charged with murder after woman who was attacked in Biloxi dies, police say

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

Gary Wayne Wallace, 37, has been charged with murder in the death of an unidentified 45-year-old woman.

Biloxi police officers discovered the woman physically attacked and unconscious Monday night on the 1100 block of Judge Sekul Avenue after being dispatched for a medical emergency, according to a release.

The woman died at an area hospital from her injuries.

Wallace was on the scene when police responded to the emergency call. He was detained and questioned, then determined to be the chief suspect. Wallace was arrested and Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Wallace’s bond at $1 million.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or call the department at 228-392-0641. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers or by calling 877-787-5898.



