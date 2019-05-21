Crime
Rape allegations grow against financial planner, who makes bail again over objections
The allegations against a financial planner charged with rape continue to grow, but a New Orleans judge last week allowed his release on a higher bail and an ankle monitor over a prosecutor’s objection.
Two more women have now accused William McDonough of rape, according to prosecutors, and his lawyers acknowledge that he violated a court order by contacting one of his accusers this month.
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier called the latest developments “troubling,” but she declined to revoke McDonough’s bail, instead raising it from $30,000 to $100,000, which he posted.
