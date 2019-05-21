Rape allegations grow against financial planner, who makes bail again over objections

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

The allegations against a financial planner charged with rape continue to grow, but a New Orleans judge last week allowed his release on a higher bail and an ankle monitor over a prosecutor’s objection.

Two more women have now accused William McDonough of rape, according to prosecutors, and his lawyers acknowledge that he violated a court order by contacting one of his accusers this month.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier called the latest developments “troubling,” but she declined to revoke McDonough’s bail, instead raising it from $30,000 to $100,000, which he posted.

For more on this story, go to TheAdvocate.com