Two more arrested in connection to the shooting death of Officer Robert Mckeithen

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies have arrested two more Biloxi men in connection with the shooting death of Patrolman Robert McKeithen.

Joshua Michael Kovach, 21, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, 20, were picked up late Wednesday night, each on a charge of accessory after the fact to capital murder, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday morning.

Both are being held at the Harrison County jail.

Darian T. Atkinson, 19, of Biloxi, is accused of shooting McKeithen, 57, in the parking lot of the Biloxi Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Sunday night.

Atkinson’s brother, Davian Atkinson, 21, is also being held on an accessory charge.

The trio held on accessory charges are accused of helping Darian Atkinson escape capture after the shooting.

McKeithen was standing near his police SUV when he was shot.

Darian Atkinson is being held without bond.

According to authorities, Davian Atkinson, gave his brother a ride after the shooting and allowed Darian Atkinson to use his cellphone to make calls in order to avoid capture.

Darian Atkinson had gone into the Biloxi police station prior to the fatal shooting and had a smile on his face as he headed back out the front door.

Police said McKeithen was ambushed and killed.

During the investigation, police received a tip from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers identifying Atkinson as the alleged shooter.

The caller, records say, indicated Darian Atkinson was the same man pictured in video surveillance footage and photos that police released to the media.

In video footage, the alleged shooter is smiling as he was walks in the police station. He was wearing a red beanie hat, a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and black athletic shoes with red trim.