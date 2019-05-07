Man arrested, charged with first degree murder in Gautier shooting

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

Gautier Police arrested a man and charged him with first degree murder following a shooting Monday night in the city.

Det. Lt. Jerry Killingsworth said Kerry Thomas Young, 29, was taken into custody immediately after the shooting. Young was staying in Gautier but wasn’t a resident, he said.

Police received a call at about 7 p.m. that one person was shot and the suspect was speeding from the scene.

When police responded to 1801 West Park Drive, they discovered Lashun Love, 47, of West Park Drive in Gautier, was shot.

He was taken by Acadian Ambulance to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, where he died from his injuries.

Officer Trace Williams located the suspect’s vehicle and with assistance of Sgt Cordell Holter, they identified Young and took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the Gautier Police Department. Bond will be during an initial court appearance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.



