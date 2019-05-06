Biloxi police holding press conference about officer shooting. Here’s how you can watch it live.

Have you seen him? Search for killer underway after Biloxi cop shot outside police station A Biloxi police officer died after being shot multiple times outside of the police station on Porter Avenue on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Police have released photos of the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Biloxi police officer died after being shot multiple times outside of the police station on Porter Avenue on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Police have released photos of the suspect.

Biloxi Police will hold a press conference today at 9 a.m. from the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Porter Avenue, where a Biloxi police officer was shot and died last night.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, who is handling the investigation, said a man approached the uniformed, on-duty officer about 10 p.m. and shot the officer several times.

The suspect fled after shooting, Papania said.

The officer was taken to the nearby Merit Health Biloxi, where he was pronounced dead.

