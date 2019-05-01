They bought loads of heroin in Atlanta. But a Biloxi man sold his to the wrong person.

Anyone can become addicted to drugs You might think that only some types of people can get addicted to drugs. The truth is, it can happen to anyone, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, male or female. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You might think that only some types of people can get addicted to drugs. The truth is, it can happen to anyone, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, male or female.

A Biloxi heroin dealer will spend 23 years in prison after he was caught participating in a drug ring whose suppliers also have been convicted after an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation agents working out of Gulfport.

Donald Eric McRoy, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.

McRoy admitted that he got his drugs from Antonio Michael Ross of Biloxi, who was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for his role in the drug ring. Ross picked up the drugs from Jose Antonio Castillo, 44, of Atlanta, Georgia.

McRoy made the mistake of selling the heroin on four occasions to a confidential informant. An accomplice of McRoy’s, Robyn Paige Kisling, admitted that she delivered heroin on two of those occasions for McRoy. Kisling has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison.

The Justice Department says Castillo also was supplying methamphetamine to at least three drug dealers in South Mississippi from the automotive shop where he worked.

All told, McRoy admitted, Ross picked up more than 1 kilogram of heroin for distribution on the Coast.

When HSI agents arrested Castillo in July 2018, a Justice Department news release says, he had more than 800 grams of methamphetamine in his car. Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced July 16 by U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr.

Castillo faces up to life in prison.