Caregiver charged with murder after 2-year-old Gautier boy taken off life support

An Alabama man arrested on charges of murder and aggravated child abuse is accused of causing the death of a 2-year-old child from Gautier, Leeds Police Chief Jim Atkinson said Tuesday.

Jason Daniel Sparks, 24, of Leeds, was arrested a short time after he showed up with the child at Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

The chief identified the child as Tyler Haws.

“Mr. Sparks ... indicated he did not know what was wrong with the child” when he got to the hospital, Atkinson said.

But a series of tests revealed Tyler had brain bleeding and was hemorrhaging. Hospital personnel, the chief said, summoned authorities to the hospital.

Medical personnel determined the boy suffered brain damage in addition to the brain bleed and died as a result.

The alleged attack occurred Easter Sunday, but Tyler remained on life support for three days before he died at the Alabama hospital.

Sole caregiver

Sparks “was the sole caregiver,” Atkinson said, at the time of the child’s injuries.

However, Sparks called his wife to come to the hospital when he brought the child there for medical help.

Tyler had been living with the Sparks’ family in Alabama at the time of his death.

His father in Gautier had let him stay there because he trusted the person who was supposed to be caring for his child while he dealt with health issues.

“It’s just very tragic and it’s not the first time I’ve heard of cases like this,” Atkinson said. “It’s very, very tragic for anyone, but especially for a child that never had a chance to defend himself.”

Released on bond

Sparks spoke to detectives, the chief said, but never admitted to any crime.

After his arrest, Sparks was taken to the Jefferson County jail in Alabama. His bond was set at a total of $130,000 on both charges.

A grand jury will review the evidence in the case for indictments.

If convicted of murder, Sparks could go to prison for up to life.

The next step in the case will be a preliminary hearing.

On Tuesday, jail records indicate Sparks had been released from jail on bond.