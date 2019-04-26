A home invasion next to a Pascagoula elementary school left one man dead, police say

Gun safety tips you need to know License-to-carry instructor Cassie Shockey, of Shoot Smart indoor shooting range, talks firearm safety rules to ensure safety when handling a gun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK License-to-carry instructor Cassie Shockey, of Shoot Smart indoor shooting range, talks firearm safety rules to ensure safety when handling a gun.

A Pascagoula man died and a second man was seriously injured in a home invasion early Friday morning at Tall Pines Apartments on Scovel Avenue in Pascagoula.

Police Chief Kenny Johnson said officers responded to a call at about 6 a.m., finding the deceased and injured man inside. The identities of the victims are not being released. Johnson said he could not provide details in the ongoing investigation about why the shooting is being characterized as a home invasion.

He said a great deal of misinformation about the shooting was going around, probably because the apartments in east Pascagoula are next to Cherokee Elementary School.

“They are having school,” Johnson said Friday. “The area is clear.”

As is standard protocol, Singing River Hospital locked the outer emergency room doors when the shooting victim was brought in to control access. The emergency room remained on lockdown, with patients still being admitted, for about two hours.





The doors were reopened once the injured victim was transferred to the University of South Alabama, said Georgia Storey, Singing River communications director.

“It’s just an extra layer of security,” Storey said.

A nurse in Baton Rouge recently died after being attacked by a mental patient at Baton Rouge General Mid City, Storey pointed out.