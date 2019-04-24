Moss Point police officer resigns after he’s indicted for excessive force in Louisiana arrest

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate As the number of violent crimes continues to grow in Moss Point, some residents are striking out on their own to try to help solve the problem. David Wright wants his city to be safer and he thinks getting the city’s youth to steer away from crime Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the number of violent crimes continues to grow in Moss Point, some residents are striking out on their own to try to help solve the problem. David Wright wants his city to be safer and he thinks getting the city’s youth to steer away from crime

Former Moss Point Police Patrol Officer Robert Hammac was given the choice to resign or face termination after a federal grand jury in Louisiana indicted him for using excessive force.

According to the indictment in U.S. District Court in Louisiana, Hammac was working at the Lake Charles Police Department when he used “unreasonable” and unnecessary force through the use of a Taser to make a May 8, 2017, arrest in Louisiana.

As a result, the charging document says, the victim was injured.

Hammac started working as a patrol officer in Moss Point about “eight or nine months ago,” Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said. There have been no complaints filed against him since his time there.

Ashley made the hire after a background check was performed that indicated no prior problems.

In addition, Ashley said, he spoke to Lake Charles authorities before hiring Hammac.

“They said he was eligible for rehire,” Ashley said. “We had no clue about this (federal allegation) until the indictment came out. None of it came up in his background. The FBI let us know.”

As soon Ashley learned of the indictment, he said he called Hammac in and gave him the option to resign or face termination. Hammac chose to resign.

Hammac is free on bond pending prosecution in the federal court in Louisiana.

The federal charge he is facing is deprivation of rights under color of law, a crime that carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.