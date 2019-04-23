Pass Christian woman admits to fondling a minor. She’s going to prison.

Kristina Lynn Crose Mississippi Attorney General's Office

Kristina Lynn Crose, 31, of Pass Christian, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after she pleaded guilty to fondling a child under the age of 14.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of being aware of suspicious actions and reporting such to authorities, because it could save an innocent child’s life,” Attorney General Jim Hood said in a news release.

Special Assistant Attorneys General Brandon Ogburn and Tina Herron of the AG’s Cybercrime Unit prosecuted the case.

The Attorney General’s Office arrested Crose and then-boyfriend Breland Sellers in November 2017. Sellers was charged at the time with exploitation of a child. He was accused of being involved with child pornography. He has since passed away.

Crose was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson. Crose must also pay $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund and $300 to the Crime Victims Fund. She also has to register as a sex offender.

The news release from Hood says his office has convicted a total of 170 people of crimes involving child exploitation.