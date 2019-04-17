A crime both small and big businesses are victims of: embezzlement Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over.

A 49-year-old woman from Gulfport, Mississippi, embezzled more than $600,000 from a hotel she formerly managed in St. John the Baptist Parish, authorities alleged Tuesday.

Stephanie Parsons was arrested April 9 on counts of money laundering, engaging in a felony transaction involving proceeds of a criminal act, computer fraud, embezzlement and false accounting, according to the St. John Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said it received a complaint from the unidentified hotel in December 2016 that it had been victimized by Parsons, who worked there as general manager.

An internal audit revealed multiple instances of cash being spent on unapproved purchases, unauthorized adjustments to guest room rates, and payroll fraud, among other things, the Sheriff’s Office said. The hotel fired Parsons, and the Sheriff’s Office said it also had determined that she had pocketed cash deposits.