Mississippi woman charged in massive child porn case involving undocumented sex offender

Mary Torres
Mary Torres Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department, George County Sheriff's Department

A Lucedale woman accused of producing child pornography was working with an undocumented immigrant living in Louisiana to produce the footage, authorities have confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Mary Torres, 37, was arrested at her Lucedale home this week by investigators with Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. She is being held on one count of child exploitation, though other charges are pending, state authorities confirmed Friday.

Torres’ arrest followed the arrest this week of Miguel Martinez, a 44-year-old undocumented immigrant living in Harvey, Louisiana.

Martinez has been charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography involving kids under the age of 13, one count of production of child porn involving a child under 13 and one count of sexual battery of a child under 13.

Martinez is a sex offender previously convicted of rape in California, according to the National Sex Offender Registry. He was deported in 2005, but returned to the United States without a visa.

After Martinez’s arrest, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called on Congress to support President Donald’s Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border to keep undocumented immigrants from entering the country illegally.

“This arrest should serve as a wake-up call to Congress,” Landry said. “By not securing our borders and properly vetting those coming into our Nation, we have seen lives lost and destroyed.

“Illegal immigration has real-life consequences — countless numbers of needless crime victims, including too many Louisiana families and children. For their sake, I again urge Congress to realize the national emergency we have at our Southern border, support President Trump, build the wall and help us make our communities safer.”

Assisting the attorney general investigators were internet crime investigators with the Louisiana and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security investigators, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the George County Sheriff’s Office.

