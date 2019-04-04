Crime

Bay St. Louis police arrest man, woman in $27,000 bank fraud scheme

Hancock County

Two Pass Christian residents were arrested after officials say they opened fraudulent bank accounts and forged checks.

Eric Ersan Yurttas, 31, and Enimia Charlotta Phol, 66, were arrested Wednesday by Bay St. Louis police.

Police say Yurttas and Pohl were identified as suspects in the case after receiving a complaint in January about fraudulent bank accounts being opened at Regions Bank.

$27,000 in fraudulent transactions and forged checks were made, police said.

Yurttas and Pohl were held at the Hancock County jail.

Yurttas was charged with felony false pretense and felony uttering forgery. Pohl was charged with felony uttering forgery.

A Gulfport heist, a trip to Mexico and a slew of robberies. Who is Iconic Facce?

Crime

A Gulfport heist, a trip to Mexico and a slew of robberies. Who is Iconic Facce?

Serial bank robber Iconic Facce is accused of robbing BanCorp South in Gulfport, MS. Facce is a transgender woman who authorities say is using some of the stolen money for gender reassignment surgery in Mexico.

