Man shot while blocking wife from intruders with ‘assault-style rifle,’ Hancock officials say

A man who stepped in front of his wife while she was being threatened by two intruders with an “assault-style rifle” was shot twice, Hancock County sheriff’s officials say.
There were eight children between the ages of 3 and 13 in the home, they say.
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on East Lamar Street in the Bayside Park community on a report of an attempted armed robbery, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner in a press release.
They found a 29-year-old man had been shot twice in his lower extremities.
He and his wife told police that two men armed with “an assault-style rifle” came into the home looking for a man who lived there. When they pointed the rifle at the wife, her husband stepped in front of her “in an attempt to protect her,” Skinner said.
The man holding the rifle then shot the man twice, and both suspects fled.
Deputies began looking for the suspects’ vehicle and stopped it nearby. Both occupants were arrested on charges of attempted murder without incident.
Charles Dufrene, 23, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and Sadi Armstead, 23, of Bayside Park in Hancock County, are being held at the Hancock jail pending an initial appearance.
The husband was taken to a hospital and was immediately taken into surgery, Skinner said. His condition is unknown Tuesday.
