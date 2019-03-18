2 arrested after man injured in drive-by shooting, Gulfport police say

A Gulfport man and woman were arrested after a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
Gulfport police arrested Dante’ Tyrelle Burks, 20, and Ashley Lagrace Harris, 18.
Police said that while they were investigating gunfire at 3:06 p.m. Sunday near 20th Street and Thornton Avenue, they learned that a man had walked into Memorial Hospital at Gulfport with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said Burks and Harris were identified as suspects and a warrant was issued for their arrest.
The two were taken into custody during a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Monday and transported to the Harrison County jail.
Bond was set at $250,000 per count or $500,000 total for Burks and $100 per count or $200 total for Harris.
