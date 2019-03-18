Vice president of Coast credit union stole more than $350,000, authorities say

The vice president of Singing River Federal Credit Union has been arrested on a federal charge that accuses her of stealing more than $350,000 from her employer.
Merrideth Christina McMillian, of Vancleave, was arrested on a charge of theft of credit union funds, according to authorities.
McMillian is accused of using her position as a bank executive to access customer accounts to take out fake loans and manipulate other transactions in order steal the money, according to the charging document.
The crime occurred between October 2017 and Sept. 20, 2018.
McMillian allegedly used the stolen money on herself and others.
She is out of jail on a $25,000 bond, and she has agreed to face prosecution on a bill of information, waiving any right to an indictment in her case.
The federal charge is punishable by a fine of up to a $1 million and up to 30 years in prison or both.
