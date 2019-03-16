Crime

Moss Point mom shot during 911 call to report her teen son was assaulted by woman, police say

By Mary Perez

March 16, 2019 09:08 AM

A Moss Point woman was shot in the face Friday during a 911 call, according to Moss Point police.

A 911 call came in at 4:05 p.m. Friday, March 15, from a home on Macphelah Street, said Chief Brandon Ashley in a press release. The woman told police her 16-year-old son had been assaulted by Keianna Keishaun Gipson, 28.

While the mother was on the phone with the dispatcher, police say Gipson shot the her in the face. Officers responded to the home, where they arrested Gipson and began canvassing the area to locate witnesses and collect evidence.

The mother, 40, was taken to Singing River Hospital and later was transferred to USA Medical Center in Mobile. She is listed in guarded but stable condition awaiting surgery.

Gipson was taken to the Jackson County jail and is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling house, Judge Keith Miller set bond at $100,000, or $50,000 for each felony charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.



Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

