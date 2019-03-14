Marshals offer reward money to find suspects in deadly Gulfport machete attack

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of two people in connection with a deadly machete attack in Gulfport.
Eliz Martinez Medina,44, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the Feb. 24 killing of Frederick Plummer, 39, of Gulfport.
Medina’s alleged accomplice, Leila Darlene Lizana. is wanted as an accessory after the fact to murder.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Police began the homicide investigation after Plummer’s body was found in wooded area around a homeless camp off 26th Avenue, just north of downtown.
Police believe a fight over money led to the killing.
Plummer is among six people who have died in a homicide this year in Gulfport.
Marshals are working with Gulfport police to find the two suspects.
To report information, call the U.S. Marshals at 800-336-0102 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898
