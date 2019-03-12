Hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation found by deputies, Hancock sheriff says

Deputies found a mushroom grow operation after arresting Jascon Mosca, 42, of Pass Christian during a traffic stop, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says in a press release.
Deputies found 27 grams of psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of marijuana when he was stopped near Tombigbee Drive and Tigris Drive in Bay St. Louis on Saturday.
The Narcotics Division searched his residence and found 17 containers actively producing mushrooms, supplies, dried mushrooms and concentrate of THS and psilocybin.
Mosca was arrested on charges of cultivation of a controlled substance and felony trafficking of a controlled substance.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
“Locally, we rarely see sophisticated manufacturing operations involving drugs other than marijuana,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “That said, our agents are trained and prepared to deal with them, and we will be vigorously pursuing this case further, to stop the problem before it becomes more serious.”
Comments