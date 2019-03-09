He kidnapped a Coast woman loading her baby in a car and raped her, charges say. She wasn’t the only one.

A Long Beach man accused of raping two women kidnapped his first victim at gunpoint Sunday while she was outside her apartment loading her 4-month-old son into the car, court records say.
Orlando Darnell Carter, 22, put a gun to the woman’s head, records say, and forced her to drive to her bank to withdraw $500 in cash.
Her child was in the car.
Carter threatened to harm the woman, her son and relatives if she didn’t drive him from the bank to a beachfront motel in Biloxi.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
It was in the motel room, court papers say, that Carter locked the woman’s infant son in the bathroom before repeatedly raping her.
Afterward, Carter told her to drive them back to the Long Beach apartment complex where the kidnapping occurred to drop him off.
Before he got out, he told the woman she needed to get another $500 to give him the following day.
Instead, she went to the Long Beach Police Department to report the crime
A second attack
Two days later, Carter was named a suspect in a sexual assault of another woman.
The second victim, court records say, was legally blind and living in the same apartment complex as the first victim.
In the second case, Carter knocked on her front door on Fat Tuesday and said he had locked himself out of his apartment. He asked to used the phone and restroom.
When he came out of the restroom, court records say, Carter put a gun to the woman’s head and forced her into the bedroom, where she was repeatedly raped.
The woman told police she didn’t fight back because Carter threatened to bring his “homeboys” over to the woman’s apartment to “shoot it up” if she reported the alleged crimes.
Carter left the apartment after he stole her debit card and got a PIN number to access the account that contained the woman’s tax refund, records say.
He also ordered the second victim to get more cash to give him the following day at the apartment complex.
She also reported the crimes instead.
Naming a suspect
The first victim was able to identify Carter as her alleged attacker.
She described a deformity in the suspect’s arm and hand, records say, that matched Carter’s hand and arm. The deformity, records say, made Carter’s arm look like it was bent.
Police were able to identify Carter as a suspect in the second assault based on the similarities between the two alleged crimes, according to court papers.
On Friday, Carter appeared in court for his initial appearance on multiple counts each of armed robbery, and one count each of rape, sexual battery and kidnapping. Other charges are pending.
Judges set his bond on the current charges at $1 million. But Carter won’t be getting out of jail on bond because he’s also being held on probation violation related to an earlier conviction for burglary in Harrison County.
If convicted of all of the crimes, Carter could to prison for life.
Carter is being held at the Harrison County jail pending a preliminary hearing in his case.
Comments