Man wanted after deadly machete attack in Gulfport, police say

Gulfport police are looking for 44-year-old Eli Martinez Medina, considered armed and dangerous, after the death of an unidentified man in the woods off 26th Avenue, just north of downtown.
Police discovered the body in the woods Sunday evening after an assault was reported. Police suspect Medina of the assault and have a warrant for his arrest on a charge of murder.
Media is accused of attacking the victim with a machete, authorities told WLOX-TV.
Anyone with information can contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Tips can be reported anonymously online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers or by calling 877-787-5898.
Medina was previously been arrested in Gulfport in October and held briefly in the Harrison County on a contempt charge for failure to appear in court. The charge was passed to the files, jail records show.
