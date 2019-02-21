She was a Coast real estate agent. Now, she’s accused of embezzlement.

A former employee of a real estate company was arrested Wednesday in Jackson County on a felony charge of embezzlement.
Jessica Marie Hightower, 36, was taken into custody by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies.
She was arrested on a Justice Court warrant.
The warrant alleges Hightower stole $12,955 that she had access to as a result of her job as a agent with Ideal Home Real Estate Holdings, LLC. , according to court records.
Hightower had an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Her bond is set at $2,500.
Felony embezzlement is punishable by up to a $25,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.
Hightower was previously linked to Sunshine Realty and Exit Sunshine Realty, both based in Jackson County.
Hightower remained early Wednesday evening.
The case remains under investigation.
