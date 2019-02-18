Gulfport police look for suspect in fatal shooting

Gulfport police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 9:34 p.m. Sunday.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said, and no arrests have been made.
Police said they received a report of gunfire heard in the area of 43rd Avenue and 11th Street, which is a block away from Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead on the side of 43rd Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 877-787-5898. The caller can remain anonymous.
