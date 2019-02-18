Crime

Gulfport police look for suspect in fatal shooting

By Mary Perez

February 18, 2019 10:11 AM

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday.
Gulfport police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 9:34 p.m. Sunday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said, and no arrests have been made.

Police said they received a report of gunfire heard in the area of 43rd Avenue and 11th Street, which is a block away from Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead on the side of 43rd Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 877-787-5898. The caller can remain anonymous.

Mary Perez

Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.

