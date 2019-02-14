He testified in his own capital murder trial, but Coast jury didn’t believe him

Hubert Patrick Anderson had nothing of his own — not a home, a job, a car or a cent of his own — the day before he shot and killed a Biloxi man for his money in March 2016.





By the following afternoon, Anderson was on shopping spree at stores as far as two counties away, spending as much as $1,700 in cash on top-dollar shoes, clothing, camping supplies and other items.

On Friday, Anderson testified in his own defense, denying any involvement in the March 22, 2016, robbery and killing of Donta Lashawn Banks.

Anderson blamed his then-girlfriend and co-defendant, Rita Johnston, for the robbery and murder.

But a Jackson County jury didn’t believe him.

The jury deliberated for less than hour before convicting Anderson of capital murder Thursday. A sentencing hearing is set at 9 a.m. Friday.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

However, the state is hoping to sentence Anderson as a habitual offender because he has previous convictions for burglary and drug-trafficking.

“I want to commend the casinos, local businesses, and other law enforcement agencies spanning the Coast, led by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, who helped solve this crime and brig justice to the victim’s family,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said. “We could not have held this defendant accountable without their due diligence.”

The chain of events that led to Banks’ killing began the evening before his death.

Anderson had starting making plans to commit a robbery to get some fast cash and shared the information with friends.

He caught a ride to Coast casinos the evening of March 21, 2016, armed with 9 mm handgun.

Anderson admitted he first planned to rob The Fillin’ Station in Biloxi in the early morning of March 22, 2016, but it fell through because the restaurant had already closed.

He later caught up with Banks, someone he had met about a year earlier, at Treasure Bay Casino. Surveillance video showed Anderson following Banks around while he gambled.

Anderson and Johnston left the casino with Banks, and Johnston said they went looking for a home to break in to in the St. Andrews community.

Anderson told Johnston to go check out a house, then shot Banks, she said. Jackson County deputies found Banks on a dirt road with a gunshot wound to the head.

The pair left in Banks’ van, but were captured that same day after they were pursued by police and crashed into a house in Biloxi.