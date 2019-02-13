‘They just left her.’ Coast mom wants answers after 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash.

The mother of a woman who was killed in a November crash says she still misses her daughter and is angry the other driver and a possible witness have not been found yet.
“I feel very overwhelmed — sad, mad, helpless,” said Michelle Guidroz, 44. “I was mad they just left her.
“I couldn’t believe it. I wanted to think it was a mistake. How could they just leave her?”
Hattiesburg police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored or black heavy-duty pickup with a goose-neck trailer with a camper on top. It pulled into the southbound lanes of U.S. 49 on Nov. 13 when a Ford Fusion, driven by Kaylee Yohn, 18, collided with it.
Yohn, of Sanford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the pickup left before talking to authorities.
“Currently, we have exhausted all leads, and we have checked and followed up every lead,” police spokesman Ryan Moore said.
Moore said police had pursued tips outside the state, including one that led authorities to Texas, but had no luck.
A second vehicle — a white passenger car with a Florida tag — was apparently accompanying the dark truck. That male driver also stopped briefly, then left before talking to police, Moore said.
Police say witnesses reported the pickup had turned southbound onto U.S. 49 from a cut-through in the highway.
“We need the other party to figure out what happened,” Moore said. “Whenever you have an accident, both parties are responsible to stay.
“They could be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.”
Any possible other charges would depend on what the crash investigation revealed.
“We could charge the other driver, but he left the scene,” Moore said.
Yohn was on her way to work at Valero on U.S. 49 when the wreck occurred. She was supposed to arrive at 6 a.m.
Guidroz said she got a call from Yohn’s roommate saying Yohn hadn’t made it to work.
“Kaylee always made it to work,” she said. “I called her boss and the boss told me to call the coroner.”
Yohn also worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel. She was a graduate of Seminary High School and was enrolled at Pearl River Community College to get her certified nurse assistant license.
Guidroz, who lives in Diamondhead and works in maintenance for the Mississippi Welcome Center, said Yohn was a helpful person who loved dogs and babies.
Yohn often assisted Guidroz’ elderly mother, who lived in Seminary and needed medical care.
Yohn also had an older brother, Stephen, 21.
“She was very outgoing, but if she didn’t agree with something, she would let you know,” Guidroz said. “She was loving, helpful and kind.”
Guidroz said she misses everything about her daughter.
“Her laughter, her being silly, her being serious — not seeing her everyday,” she said. “It’s a struggle everyday. I cry everyday.”
Guidroz said she’s hoping police can find the other drivers and she can get some closure.
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” Guidroz said. “We’re taking it pretty hard.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
