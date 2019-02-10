2-year-old and a man shot to death during altercation in home near Saucier, sheriff says

A 2-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot to death Saturday near Saucier, officials say.
Harrison County deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a home on Riceville Road just off of Mississippi 53, said Sheriff Troy Peterson in a news release.
Deputies found the toddler and David Garcia dead of gunshot wounds.
They lived at the home with Billy Roberts, 34, who Peterson said shot the two during an altercation with Garcia.
Roberts was arrested Saturday on charges of first degree murder and manslaughter.
He is being held at the county jail on a $1.5 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.
