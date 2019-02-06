Crime

Mother of two shot once and killed, Pascagoula police say. Abducted child is ‘in safe hands.’

By Robin Fitzgerald

February 06, 2019 11:20 AM

Pascagoula

A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and leaving with their 2-year-old daughter has turned himself in and their child “is in safe hands,” Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson said.

Public safety officials canceled an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Genesis Makayla McCord on Tuesday night after Joe Quincy McCord turned himself in by calling police from a Mobile, Alabama, gas station.

Genesis was not with him when he was taken into custody, but was with a family member who also called Mobile police investigators, Johnson said.

“She is now in safe hands, with her grandparents,” he said.

“McCord has been brought to Pascagoula and may face numerous other charges,” Johnson said. “We will consult with the District Attorney’s Office before we decide on any other charges.”

Police believe he shot Brittany Moore McCord, 33, one time about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in her home at Bandywood Apartments. The complex is on Orchard Road, just northwest of Bayou Casotte Parkway.

Police were called, and Brittany McCord was pronounced dead at the scene. She also was the mother of a 13-year-old son.

Police have not said how they were notified or how they knew Genesis was missing.

An Amber Alert was issued and was canceled about three hours later, after McCord called Mobile police from a Chevron gas station at Grelot Road and University Boulevard, WKRG New 5 reports.

McCord had given his child to a family member who also called Mobile police, Johnson said. He was arrested about 8:15 p.m., and Pascagoula police investigators picked up the child.

Johnson thanked the media in Mississippi and Alabama, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies for their help.

“McCord being in custody in such a timely manner is a tribute to the outstanding team work between law enforcement agencies, the media and public working together,” Johnson said.

McCord waived extradition and was booked at the Jackson County jail, where he is held with no bond on a charge of murder and a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.

The Mississippi State Department of Public Safety issues Amber Alerts for missing or abducted children. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation handles the cases.

SunHerald.com will update this report.

