Gulfport police officers to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show

It’s dark when two Gulfport police officers approach a man and suddenly realize he’s got a gun.
That and what happens next will be shown in an upcoming episode of the “COPS” TV reality crime show.
Camera crews rode with Lt. Tony Alves and Patrol Officer Victor Moreno in March and recorded fast-paced action that is part of an episode to air at 9 p.m. Monday.
The title of Season 31, Episode 19 is “What’s My Age Again?“ and “COPS” gives this scenario for the episode: ”Police work through a high-risk situation and turn it into a valuable teaching moment; an oblivious suspect tries to make some money by ripping off two detectives; a driver’s inability to do simple math lands her in hot water.”
Alves and Moreno probably weren’t thinking about the show’s high-energy theme song or the fact that they were on camera when they were faced with a gun.
Moreno was named First Responder of the Year and Harrison County Crime Stopper of the Year for an arrest he made in 2018. He nabbed an armed robbery suspect at Crossroads Shopping Center while he was off duty.
Alves was a sergeant when the episode was filmed but has since been promoted up the ranks. He is known for playing pickup basketball with youths he sees while he’s out on patrol, and for meeting at churches and community centers to talk about ways to improve police-community relationships. He made headlines two years ago when he organized the first Blue Crew and the Solution basketball game, a tip-off aimed to improve relationships between police and high school students.
Alves also made headlines a year ago after a grand jury cleared him of wrongdoing in a pedestrian’s death on U.S. 49 and Airport Road. Investigation showed a pedestrian walked across the highway on a dark, rainy night in the path of Alves’ patrol car. He was grazed by a vehicle as he tried to perform CPR on the pedestrian.
He’s been on the police force for 15 years.
“COPS” airs on the Paramount Network, a pay television network formerly known as Spike TV.
The show can be seen on channel 241 on DirecTV and Dish Network, or channel 145 on ATT U-Verse.
The episode can be streamed online at paramountnetwork.com, and cops.com also will post clips on its the Gulfport PD section.
