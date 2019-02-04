Crime

A Long Beach doctor has been illegally prescribing painkillers for years, authorities say

By Anita Lee

February 04, 2019

According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, addiction to prescription opioid painkillers is real. Of the 21.5 million Americans 12 or older who had a substance use disorder in 2014, 1.9 million involved prescription pills.
A pain management doctor in Long Beach, Robert Wiemer, is facing federal indictment on 59 federal charges related to illegally prescribing pain killers, muscle relaxers and sedatives.

Federal authorities say Wiemer spent his ill-gotten gains on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, off-road vehicle, debt payments and property in Saucier and Texas. The federal government wants to confiscate the property.

Wiemer is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances outside the scope of his medical practice, 51 counts of distributing those narcotics to specific, unnamed patients, six counts of spending or trying to spend money gained from illegal activity, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises on Klondyke Road, where his practice is located.

Federal authorities claim he began illegally prescribing the drugs as early as 2014.

The indictment against him was unsealed Monday morning.

He is set to appear before a U.S Magistrate Judge Robert Walker at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Gulfport, where is expected to enter a plea to the charges.

