After 2 killed and baby injured, Bay man admits it started with an argument over money

A man who fatally shot a woman and her ex-boyfriend and wounded their baby has admitted he fired shots during an argument over a small amount of money, District Attorney Joel Smith said.

Myrick Curtis Laneaux, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday on two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault for the July 30, 2016, shooting at Kristina Quintini’s duplex in Bay Pines apartments.

Quintini died of gunshot wounds and Norris Demetrius Mueller, 29, died of a gunshot wound to the head, a preliminary autopsy showed. Their 6-month-old daughter was wrapped in a comforter when a bullet lodged in her shoulder, and she has since recovered.

Laneaux, a close friend of the couple, has been ordered to prison in sentences that total 60 years after pleading guilty in Hancock County Circuit Court, Smith said in a news release.





Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt imposed three consecutive 20-year prison sentences Wednesday and suspended 20 years followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.

Bay St. Louis police found no weapon, DNA or fingerprints at the scene, Smith said.

But witnesses reported they saw Laneaux at Quintini’s apartment earlier that day and said everything seemed normal.

Laneaux later told several people he shot them and why, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.

Both Mueller and Quintini attended Bay High School, where Quintini was a member of the Bay High Steppers dance team.

Quintini had attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of the Dixie Darlings dance team and was team captain in 2010.

Smith said Laneaux apologized several times to their families during his plea hearing, and he said, “I pray that God will forgive me, and I hope you will find in your hearts the ability to forgive me.”