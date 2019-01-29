Months after Moss Point girl kidnapped from bus stop, sexually assaulted, an arrest is made

A man accused of kidnapping a teenager from a school bus stop and sexually assaulting her has been found in Atlanta 10 months later, police say.

Moss Point police had identified the suspect after the girl reported the incident to a teacher at Moss Point High School on March 7, 2018, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

The girl, then 14, told a teacher she was walking to a bus stop when a man she knew as “Jimmy” forced her at gunpoint into his vehicle. She said the man sexually assaulted her near Ruby Street, between Jackson Street and Community Avenue.

The man drove a couple of miles and let her get out of the vehicle near the high school before classes started for the day. Campus officers called the police at 7:42 a.m., Ashley said.

Police identified Jimmy David Williams as a person of interest the next day, but had been unable to find him.

Williams, 32, of Moss Point, turned up in Georgia on Dec. 20, 2018, Ashley said. He was arrested in Atlanta on warrants from Moss Point on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery.

Williams waived extradition and was brought to the Jackson County jail Friday for an initial court appearance and bond hearing, Ashley said Tuesday.

Moss Point Municipal Judge Keith Miller set bonds at a total of $250,000 — $150,000 on the kidnapping charge and $100,000 on the sexual battery charge.