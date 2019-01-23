He filmed sex with a Coast 15-year-old and sent her the video, teen says. Now police have it.

A 40-year-old man pressured a 15-year-old girl to have sex, and he recorded it and sent a copy to her cellphone, an affidavit alleges.
It reportedly happened Dec. 22, 2018, at the Days Inn of off U.S. 49.
The girl told someone at her high school, and police were called in, the sworn police statement says.
She is related to the man, records show.
The girl told police Det. Christine Clark the room number and showed her a copy of the video she had saved on her iPhone.
Clark said she was able to identify the girl and the suspect in the video.
Clark obtained arrest warrants for Kevin Ray Greenwell on charges of statutory rape, exploitation of a child and disseminating sexually-oriented material to a person under the age of 18. Police arrested him Jan. 9.
Greenwell, who listed himself as homeless in court documents, has been held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $325,000.
He was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in the jail courtroom.
It’s unclear whether her attorney will waive the hearing, which would automatically send the case to a grand jury, said Herman Cox, Harrison County prosecuting attorney.
In his petition for a court-appointed attorney, Greenwell said he is a felon with two convictions. He was convicted of possession of synthetic narcotics from an arrest in Harrison County in 2009, and has a forgery conviction from Florida, records show.
