They rigged auctions, costing Coast property owners and banks. Now they face sentencing.

Biloxi businessman Ivan Spinner and other Coast real estate investors could spend only months or no time at all in prison for conspiring to rig bids at public estate auctions held at South Mississippi courthouses.
The seven investors admitted spending a total of more than $5.4 million on real estate and kickbacks during the multi-year conspiracy, which began as early as 2010 for one defendant and ended for most in 2017, when they were caught. Spinner admits participating from April 2010 to August 2015.
Prosecutors with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department in Washington say the investors have cooperated in the case. The prosecutors are recommending reduced sentences for Spinner and others who have pleaded guilty, including brothers Jason and Shannon Boykin, Biloxi businessman Kevin C. Moore and former banker Chad Nichols of Gulfport.
Antitrust prosecutor Megan Lewis told U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. the crime is serious enough that the defendants should have to serve some time in prison, but prosecutors are recommending reduced sentences.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Spinner would serve 8-14 months, Guirola said. The downward departure prosecutors are recommending falls in the range of 0-6 months in prison. Spinner’s attorney, Joe Sam Owen, said his client should receive probation with no prison time, as did attorneys representing other defendants.
Guirola will sentence the defendants at 2 p.m. Thursday, after hearings are held for two other conspirators in the case: real estate agent Kimberly Foster of Vancleave and retired insurance agent Terry Tolar of Gulfport.
Two additional investors have since pleaded guilty in the conspiracy and will be sentenced at a later date, bringing to nine the total number of defendants.
Antitrust lawyers have outlined in previous court appearances how the scheme worked. Investors met secretly before public auctions, decided who would bid on properties, then paid off those who agreed not to bid.
Prosecutors say the conspiracy suppressed the prices for which properties sold. Banks lost money, as did any property owners owed proceeds. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division has been cracking down on the practice nationwide.
Jason Boykin said the bid rigging started years ago for him and his brother, who worked together. He said an older man approached them at an auction and offered them $1,000 not to bid on a property, saying this was done all the time and was not illegal.
“We thought it was part of the norm,” Boykin said, explaining he and his brother got “caught up” in the practice.
Guirola told the brothers, “When someone comes around and offers you $1,000 and it’s too good to be true, it probably ain’t.”
Comments