‘Get out and I won’t kill you both,’ addict carjacker told elderly couple in Biloxi

A Slidell man said he carjacked a seafood company truck, then a car that an elderly couple was driving, because he suffers from opioid and methamphetamine addictions.
Roland Webster Lowery, 40, of Slidell, pleaded guilty to two charges of carjacking Monday afternoon in Circuit Court in Biloxi, a news release from the office of District Attorney Joel Smith says.
Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker was prepared to try the case before Lowery changed his mind and admitted what he did Sept. 15, 2017.
IP Casino Resort security officers had planned to testify that they confronted Lowery that morning because he was suspected of stealing a phone charger from the gift shop, the news release says.
Lowery ran out the casino’s front entrance and hopped into a Desporte’s seafood truck unloading wares at the resort dock. Lowery hit the driver in the face and knocked him to the ground, the news release says.
Lowery drove off in the truck, then stopped a short distance away and forced an elderly couple from their Chrysler 300 sedan.
“Get out and I won’t kill you both,” he reportedly told them. The couple reported what happened to the Biloxi Police Department.
Law enforcement officers saw the car a short time later on Interstate 110 northbound. They chased the car through D’Iberville and back to Biloxi, finally stopping Lowery in a church parking lot on Lamey Bridge Road in D’Iberville. Lowery tried to run away but a K-9 officer caught him.
Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Lowery to 15 years in prison. Bourgeois also ordered him to pay $10,000 in victim restitution and serve five years on supervised release.
Lowery now faces prison time in Louisiana as well because he violated probation on a 2014 heroin conviction by breaking the law in Biloxi.
