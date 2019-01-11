Coast water department workers took customers’ cash and split it, state auditor says

Two former water department workers are accused of taking customers’ cash on water bill fines and meeting after work to split the money.
For about 1 1/2 years, the two city workers voided customers’ cash payments and kept the money, hiding the cash in paper until they could meet and divvy up the money after hours, State Auditor Shad White said.
The embezzlement occurred from March 2015 to August 2016, according to White.
The employees came under investigation after a supervisor noticed each of them had voided a large number of transactions, White said.
The women owe more than $30,000, including investigative costs and interest.
A grand jury indicted each of them on a felony embezzlement charge. Special agents with the auditor’s office arrested them on Friday.
Kenya Bowens, 40, and Lakeshia Benton, 38, were booked at the Jackson County jail and were being held with no bond pending an initial court appearance.
Bowens owes $11,840.11, excluding the additional costs, and Benton owes $1,912.89, he said.
The city had insured Bowens and Benton for $50,000 in surety bonds while employed with the water department. The bonds are a type of insurance policy for taxpayers when public officials embezzle or otherwise defraud the public of money. White said the bonds make it likely the money will be recovered.
“We will continue to enforce the law and put those who steal taxpayers’ money behind bars,” White said. “You do not work in government for your personal benefit. You work for the people.”
Felony embezzlement is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Anyone can report suspicious activity involving possible fraud or embezzlement by government workers online at the state auditor’s website or by calling the State Auditor’s Office at 1-800-321-1275.
