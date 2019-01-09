Crime

2 Mississippi teens arrested after man bound and kicked with steel-toed boots, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

January 09, 2019 05:00 AM

Crishoun Daiquin Hayes, left, and Kavavion Shaquan Graham
Crishoun Daiquin Hayes, left, and Kavavion Shaquan Graham Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Jasper County

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested in the investigation of a man who was bound, beated and robbed while his girlfriend was held at gunpoint.

The man told investigators the suspects tied him up with duct tape in his residence after entering through an unlocked door, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson told the Sun Herald.

“They beat him up pretty good, kicking him with steel-toed boots in the face and several other places on the body,” Johnson said.

“The victim was kept at a hospital overnight. He got stitches above and below one eye and was bruised up pretty bad.”

The suspects reportedly know the man, who said they took cash, an amount less than $200, and a pair of tennis shoes, not an expensive brand, the sheriff said.

Deputies were called to the home on Mississippi 11 near Heidelberg on Jan. 2.

Deputies arrested Crishoun Daiquin Hayes on Jan. 4. They arrested Kavavion Shaquan Graham on Monday. Both are from Jasper County.

They remained in custody Tuesday at the Jasper County jail in Bay Springs. Both have bonds that total $50,000.

It’s unclear why the alleged suspects targeted the man.

Johnson said the incident remains under investigation.

He said two other suspects are sought.

