Ex-Ocean Springs martial arts instructor said child sex charges were ‘smear campaign.’ Now there’s more.

U.S. Marshals have again arrested the former owner of an Ocean Springs martial arts studio on child sex crime charges.
This time, it’s not just two counts of sexual battery of a child while in a position of trust.
Todd Allen Pisarich faces seven new charges: Four additional counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful touching of a child and one count of attempted unlawful touching, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Pisarich, 50, was the owner of The Academy of Mixed Martial Arts on Old Spanish Trail when marshals arrested him on warrants on the first two charges in April 2017. The investigation started in November 2016, Ezell said.
Pisarich led the martial arts center and taught Brazilian jui jitsu, a combat sport that focuses on grappling and ground fighting. He accepted students as young as 3 years old.
Marshals arrested him Tuesday in Florida on warrants from Jackson County. He was using the first name of Allan, instead of Allen, according to the Santa Rosa County jail docket, which shows he lives in Pace, Florida.
He was being held with no bond pending extradition from the jail in Milton, Fla.
After his first arrest, a Jackson County judge heard allegations that the sexual assaults occurred Oct. 16, 2016, and the victim was not one of his students.
Pisarich told the judge the charges were a “smear campaign.”
He has been free on bonds that total $40,000 — and an order to have no contact with the alleged victim.
It’s unclear when Pisarich will be brought to Jackson County to face the new charges.
No information has been released on whether the new charges involve the same alleged victim or other children.
