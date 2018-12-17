Crime

2 possible witnesses sought after man shot and robbed in downtown Biloxi, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

December 17, 2018 05:41 PM

Two women are wanted for questioning in a shooting in the parking lot across from Half Shell Oyster House on Dec. 15, 2018.
Two women are wanted for questioning in a shooting in the parking lot across from Half Shell Oyster House on Dec. 15, 2018. Biloxi Police Department
Two women are wanted for questioning in a shooting in the parking lot across from Half Shell Oyster House on Dec. 15, 2018. Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi

Police have released video surveillance pictures they hope will help identify two women who may be witnesses in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of Half Shell Oyster House.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a robbery and shooting, police Maj. Christopher De Back said. Officers found a man in his late 30s who said he was robbed and shot by a man he didn’t know while at his car in the parking lot.

The victim went in the restaurant to get help and was taken to a hospital, where his wounds were determined to be minor, De Back said.

Investigators have been reviewing surveillance videos to find additional evidence and witnesses, he said.

Police are now looking for two women who are possible witnesses. They were seen inside the restaurant and left heading south on LaMeuse in a small silver car.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald

Robin Fitzgerald covers real-time news, such as crime, public safety and trending stories. In nearly 40 years as a journalist, her highest honors include investigative awards for covering the aftermath of the fatal beating of a Harrison County jail inmate in 2006 and related civil rights violations. She is a Troy University graduate.

  Comments  