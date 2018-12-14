Porch bandit steals packages from Gautier house decorated for Christmas, surveillance shows

He apparently didn’t count on a surveillance camera, although it’s hard to escape them these days.
A man who appears to be fairly young crept onto a front porch Thursday night in North Gautier and lifted several packages from the porch, then hurried off across the lawn toward Martin Bluff Road.
He was wearing a dark baseball cap, so his face isn’t visible. But his tall, slim frame is clear to see, along with his dark hair, light skin, and the navy blue slacks and blue shirt he wore.
He either didn’t want the packages or left them for some other reason. The Gautier Police Department said the packages, which appeared to be framed pieces, were found on Lima Road.
The police department is hoping residents can help identify the man. Police also want to remind residents to remove packages from their doorsteps as soon as possible. The thief in North Gautier popped up on the porch at 9:06 p.m.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-487-2846 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.
