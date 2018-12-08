Gulfport man arrested in hit and run that injured Pass Christian teen

An undocumented immigrant is in custody in Harrison County on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured a Pass Christian teen.
Harrison County deputies arrested David Hernandez, 33, on Friday night shortly after he ‘s accused of hitting the teen as she attempted to cross U.S. 90 to get to the Pass Christian Harbor, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
The girl was attending Christmas in the Pass with friends.
“She had significant injuries at the time we got to her,” Hendricks said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this time.”
The girl, who is not being identified, was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and later transferred to an Alabama hospital. On Saturday, she was in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit.
After the girl was hit, Hendricks said, police got a description of the driver’s white Toyota Corolla and sent an alert to local law enforcement agencies.
A Harrison County deputy stopped Hernandez minutes laterat Freddy Franks Road and Menge Avenue.
A blood sample was taken to determine whether Hernandez was impaired at the time.
Hernandez is being held at the Harrison County jail on $200,00 bond set by Judge Phillip Whitman. A hold has also been placed on him for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or shot video of it should call Pass Christian police at 228-452-3301 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Comments