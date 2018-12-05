Person dies after assault in parking lot of rock concert at Coliseum, Biloxi police say

Biloxi police are looking for two people wanted for questioning in an assault that led to a person’s death.
It happened at about 11:30 Dec. 3 after a concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, police said in a press release Wednesday.
Performing that night was “97.9 CPR Rocks Presents Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin.” Five Finger Death Punch is a heavy metal band from Las Vegas and Breaking Benjamin is a rock band from Pennsylvania. 97.9 CPR Rocks is a radio station based in Gulfport.
It happened in the South West parking lot, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police were later notified that the victim had died.
The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.
Anyone with information should contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, text CSTIP to274637 (CRIMES), or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
